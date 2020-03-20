Madison College Veterinary Technician animals need immediate homes

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Dogs and cats at Madison College’s Veterinary Technician program need immediate homes.

According to a news release, the college recently closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Now the program needs to find homes for 15 dogs and 20 cats.

The release said all of the animals have been sprayed or neutered.

The college said it has created a pick-up system to allow for social distancing, where those adopting animals will make arrangements to drive up and have their new pet brought to their vehicle.

You can find out more information about adopting a cat or a dog here.

