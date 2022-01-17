Madison College students volunteer for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

VERONA, Wis. — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, roughly a dozen Madison College students performed service work at Little John’s Kitchen in Verona on Monday.

Little John’s is a community kitchen for transforming excess food into accessible, chef-quality meals for everyone regardless of means.

While the volunteers were busy sorting fruit and packaging lunches, they made time to talk about why they were giving their time.

“It’s a way for me to be useful to my community, be important to my community, help my community in some other way by giving my time,” electrical engineering student Wilfried Tapsoba said.

