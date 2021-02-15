Madison College students spread love through poetry

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

Poems from the Yahara Journal

MADISON, Wis. — Students at Madison College are celebrating Valentine’s Day with their annual Bad Love Poem contest.

The Yahara Journal is continuing the contest virtually this year. Individual’s are able to send their poems anonymously to a word document.

According to Hailey Griffin, Yahara Journal editor-in-chief, the goal of the contest is to have fun and share experiences with love, whether good or bad.

“The point of the Bad Love Poem contest is to have a laugh, embrace super sappy or maybe even borderline embarrassing love poems,” Griffin said.

Poems range from all kinds of emotions. Some are serious, while others are humorous and light hearted.

A poem from last year reads, “You are my sunshine. Bright. Warm. Mildly radioactive. I’m wearing sunblock today.”

This years poem entries will be displayed on the Yahara Journal Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.