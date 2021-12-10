Madison College students put finishing touches on gingerbread houses

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Madison College.

Students at the baking and decorative arts kitchens put the finishing touches on their gingerbread houses on Thursday.

The students baked their houses using similar templates roughly three weeks ago, but the finish products each have a unique design and landscape.

