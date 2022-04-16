Madison College students pick up trash ahead of Earth Day

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Earth Day may not be until next Friday, but a group of Madison College students got a head start by picking up trash on the city’s north side.

The group picked up trash at the Warner Park Recreation Area on Northport Drive Friday afternoon.

The college’s volunteer program works with the city, which provides the cleanup equipment. Volunteers scoured the area in search of trash pollution and material that could end up in the area’s waterways.

“I think it’s just one of those tangible things when we think about pollution and a lot of the things about trash, where it really is something we brought into this world as humans to manufacture, and because of the circumstances of the environment, it bleeds in,” volunteer coordinator Mercetes Hernandez-Natera said.

Roughly two dozen students took part in the cleanup.

