Madison College student, former chef at Epic creating web service to locate nearest food resources

MADISON, Wis. — For her final school project, Madison College web development student Heather Kurth is developing a web service called Community Food Resource Locator to make sure that finding food for those in need is simple.

“Say delivery from a food pantry, if they can only go on certain days, they have special needs or allergy information, I’d like to have all that data somewhere where it’s searchable,” Kurth said.

Right now, Kurth is still in the design process, but said the first release should be available for free on Amazon web services this May.

“A lot of people are in trouble right now,” Kurth said. “Food is the last thing they need to be worried about. With so many awesome people stepping up and providing all of those resources, it kind of inspired me to want to connect all of those together.”

Kurth spent the last 12 years working as a chef at Epic.

“I was able to save food waste, take a lot of our leftover foods and get it into the community where it can be used and appreciated. It was so awesome to have the mental capacity to help more.”

Kurth said she was excited to be able to combine her major of web development with her passion for feeding the community and helping others.

“If you’re not worried about where your food is coming from for your next meal, it frees your mind up to help more,” she said.

Kurth’s website will provide all available resources including food pantries, little food pantries, community meal sites, community fridges, assistance programs, community programs, pop-up pantries and more. She said users will be able to sign up for an account and search using a variety of filters which resources are available and close by.

She is currently asking those who know of food resources in their neighborhoods to reach out to her via email and let her know the location, owner contact details and zip code so she can include as many as possible in her site. She is also asking for pictures of each location if possible. If you’d like to help, you can email her at hmkurth@madisoncollege.edu.

