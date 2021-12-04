Madison College seeing more women in construction program

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Instructors at Madison College say they’re seeing more women and people of color in the school’s construction and remodeling program.

Last year, four women took the course. This year, the number has doubled.

Madison College also offers the CampBUILD program, which allows girls from kindergarten through high school to get their hands on tools and learn how to build.

“It takes a lot of creative thinking and problem solving and communication, all of those things play into it,” carpentry instructor Sandy Thistle said.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows construction companies needed to hire 430,000 more workers in 2021.

