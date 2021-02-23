Madison College ranked as a top military friendly school in new survey

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is one of the most military friendly colleges in the country, according to a recent survey.

For the second year in a row, Madison College ranked third nationally in the Military FriendlyⓇ ranking of large community colleges. The rankings are based on six metrics, including: academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid assistance, graduation and career, and support for military students.

“It’s an honor to receive recognition, but the greatest reward is our students’ academic success,” said Madison College Veteran Resource Services Coordinator Allan Locia. “Being a top-rated college for the second straight year is confirmation that our team is on the right path.”

More than 600 student veterans are enrolled at Madison College, according to a news release.

In total, more than 1,200 schools were included in Military Friendly’s 2021-22 survey. Only 162 schools received the “Gold” award status, and Madison College was one of them.

