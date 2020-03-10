Madison College, Northcentral Technical College sign Liberal Arts Transfer agreement

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WAUSAU, Wis. — Madison College and Northcentral Technical College signed a Liberal Arts Transfer agreement that will allow students to start their Bachelor’s degree at NTC.

According to the news release, the new partnership also gives NTC students access to Madison College’s Liberal Arts Transfer Associate degrees, which lets students transfer to other universities throughout Wisconsin as well as the country. The partnership includes guaranteed transfer agreements with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and other schools in the UW System.

“We couldn’t be more proud to partner with Madison College to provide an affordable and accessible liberal arts transfer option to NTC students who want to start with us on their path to a four-year degree,” said Dr. Lori Weyers, president of NTC.

The release said the first 100 students who apply for the new program will receive a $200 scholarship from the NTC Foundation.

“This collaboration is a true partnership between Madison College and NTC, born of our shared commitment to providing access to higher education to Wisconsin students,” said Dr. Turina Bakken, provost of Madison College. “With this program, NTC students will be able to complete the Liberal Arts Transfer program without leaving home and will be academically prepared to succeed at the university of their choice.”

Those who want to learn more about the partnership or apply can go to the NTC website.

