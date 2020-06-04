Madison College, MSOE launch new transfer program

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College and the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) announced a new partnership that will allow students who earn an associate degree in a technical field at Madison College to transfer to MSOE with junior standing.

The program retroactively applies to students who have completed an Associate Degree in Applied Sciences at a Wisconsin technical college since 2015. Those students who also meet admission requirements will be admitted to MSOE’s BBA in Technical Sales program.

“This ground-breaking agreement builds upon the long-standing partnership with MSOE for our engineering transfer opportunities,” Madison College provost Dr. Turina Bakken said. “It allows our graduates to build upon the strong technical foundation earned at Madison College and continue to build expertise in areas such as communication, sales techniques and customer relations.”

Officials said the program is the only one of its kind in the Midwest.

For more information, click here.

