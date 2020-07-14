Madison College moving fall sports to spring semester

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College has announced that they will move fall sports to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials say that all eight of their sports teams will practice during the fall with hopes of competing in the spring.

The National Junior College Athletic Association also voted to move most of the NJCAA sports championships to the spring.

“While we were hopeful to compete in the fall we realize the significant challenges that COVID-19 continues to pose to our communities,” said Director of Athletics Steve Hauser. “We want to make sure we do what is best for our student-athletes, coaches and staff in regards to their health and safety.”

All athletic facilities at Madison College, including the gym, fitness center and locker rooms, will be limited to student-athletes and physical education students for the fall semester.

