Madison College launches George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to help Black students

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College has created a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship to help Black students at the school.

During George Floyd’s memorial service, the president of North Central University, where the memorial was held, challenged university presidents across the county to create a scholarship in honor of Floyd, according to a news release. Madison College officials said they established the scholarship in solidarity with schools around the county joining forces to support the Black community.

“This must end. No one can just stand by and say, ‘it doesn’t affect me.'” Madison College President Dr. Jack E. Daniels, III said. “Everyone is affected by the unjust death of George Floyd, whose breathing was compromised even after indicating, ‘I can’t breath.’ It affects you, even if you don’t think it does.”

The first gift to the scholarship fund was made by Daniels.

Click here to learn more and to donate to the scholarship fund.

