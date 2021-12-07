Madison College hosts Hmong fashion exhibition

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College hosted a Hmong fashion exhibition on Tuesday in celebration of the Hmong New Year.

The event showcased dozens of cultural outfits worn at New Year’s celebrations. The Hmong New Year signifies the end of the harvest season. The Asian American Student Association hopes that the event will encourage the Madison community to participate in other cultural events in the future.

“We are a part of the Madison community but also part of the Madison College Community and so today we’re able to highlight just a little bit of who we are but we hope that at some point, we want the community to really be involved and to really participate with us and to celebrate with us why we are here and how far we’ve come as a community,” said one attendee.

The college will host a virtual Hmong New Year celebration this Sunday. The event will highlight various performances as well as educational spotlights and guest speakers.

More information can be found on the Madison College Facebook.

