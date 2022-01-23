Madison College hosts high school esports championships

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College was the site Saturday of the Wisconsin High School Esports Association’s state championships.

High school athletes from around the state competed in both Smash and Overwatch.

Fourteen colleges from around the midwest also attended and spoke on various panels throughout the day, including ones on how esports fit into life in college and the relationship between esports and mental health.

“For a lot of my students, I know that there’s very few extracurricular activities they participate in,” said WIHSEA president Mike Dahle. “This is the one thing that connects them to school.”

Dahle said esports also allows his students to learn soft skills like teamwork, collaboration and time management.

