Madison College holds EMS/Fire Career Expo

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is connecting its students and alumni with area first responder and emergency medical service employers.

The college held its second-annual EMS/Fire Career Expo on Thursday, offering students a chance to learn more about jobs available in those fields.

“There’s an extraordinarily high demand for first responders right now, especially EMS providers,” Chad Powell, the fire program director at Madison College, said. “The healthcare system pre-hospital has expanded its role tremendously. Our ambulance paramedics and EMTs are doing so much more than they ever did before. They’re doing preventative healthcare, community paramedicine along with the emergency medical response so that demand has drastically increased.”

Roughly 30 employers took part in the event.

