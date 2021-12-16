Madison College gets nearly $3M in grants to address workforce challenges

by Site staff

Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Madison College on December 16, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is providing nearly $3 million to Madison College to address two major workforce challenges: the need for childcare and access to training and upscaling for in-demand jobs.

The money, which is a part of the governor’s Workforce Innovation Grant, will create two programs to help with those issues. Earlier this week, Evers announced a total of almost $60 million that will go toward a dozen projects across the state.

“Wisconsin is recovering, and these investments will help folks get back to work and ensure our families, communities, and economy recover together,” Evers said during a news conference at Madison College Thursday morning.

Evers added the solutions are not a one-size-fits-all approach, emphasizing what works in Madison may not work in cities like Eau Claire. Regardless, he said he will continue to try to work toward programs that benefit each area of the state.

