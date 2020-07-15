Madison College emphasizes remote delivery for fall semester

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College President Jack Daniels shared his plan for the upcoming fall semester which includes approximately 70% of courses being offered in remote formats and an emphasis in safety.

According to a release, the fall semester starts Aug. 31 and Madison College plans to put safety as the main priority.

“Our plans are aligned and consistent with local orders and ordinances of the cities and counties we are located in, as well as the State of Wisconsin’s rules and regulations,” Daniels said. “While many of us want our campus return to be back to normal, it will look very different. New safety protocols have been implemented, and we need everyone in our community to commit to a shared responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Some safety protocols include a COVID-19 screening survey that must be taken between one and three hours before arriving on campus. A screenshot of a green checkmark is required to gain entry to a building. Cloth face coverings will be required and physical distancing must be followed. Students should only be on campus when they have a class or pre-scheduled meetings to reduce the amount of students on campus.

In addition to those protocols, Madison College is aiming to provide flexible courses, with a primary emphasis of remote delivery options including online and online live.

Some programs, credentials and courses that require some in-person instruction will offer hybrid delivery, a combination of online and in-person courses. Daniels said fully in-person classes will be limited to targeted occupational programs.

In-person instruction will end by Thanksgiving when possible with the remainder of the semester being completed online. A credit/no-credit option will also be available in the fall.

Since online access might be limited for some students, Madison College will be loaning laptop computers and Wi-Fi hotspots at no cost.

“Our faculty are sensitized and forthright in engaging students in modes of learning that many have had no experience in and our librarians are also available via chat, text, email and phone to assist with technology and remote learning needs,” Daniels said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments