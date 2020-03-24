Madison College donates ventilators to local hospitals

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College officials announced Tuesday morning that they will be lending 13 ventilators to Meriter Hospital and UW Health.

The donations come shortly after the college donated personal protective equipment to SSM Health and UW Health.

Officials said they made the donation due to an increased need for ventilators in the Madison community.

