Madison College donates 3,755 pounds of food to River Food Pantry

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Volunteers stock shelves at The River Food Pantry in Madison.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College donated 3,755 pounds of food to The River Food Pantry after the college shut down all of its buildings and cleared out its pantry shelves.

According to a Facebook post from the food bank, two minivans had to make three trips in order to drop off all of the food.

Donations included canned goods, cereal, cheese and fresh produce, among other things.

Click here to find ways to support The River Food Pantry.

