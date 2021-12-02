Madison College culinary students keep free meals going at Barneveld Community Café

by Site staff

BARNEVELD, Wis. — A group of culinary students traveled from Madison College to Barneveld on Wednesday to serve a free lunch for the community.

The group served the meal at the Barneveld Community Cafe, whose owners Cliff and Yvonne Hooks turned it into a place where community members could eat for free when the pandemic hit.

The couple has been struggling recently with some medical issues and a death in the family, so they had to put the free meals on pause.

RELATED: ‘People will need to be fed regardless’: Barneveld couple turns café into nonprofit, feeds community for free

When the group at Madison College learned that, they decided to help out.

“I think that oftentimes we think of shelters or food pantries in the Madison area, and it’s nice to have that,” culinary instructor Paul Short said, “but I think the rural communities have people out here who are suffering as well, so I think it’s a grand idea to be doing this thing.”

To get in touch, to volunteer or to donate to the cafe, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.