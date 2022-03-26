Madison College announces transfer agreement with UW-Madison Online

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College students will have a straight path to a business degree from UW-Madison Online, the schools announced Friday.

A new transfer agreement will guarantee admission into some online programs in the Wisconsin School of Business for Madison College students who meet requirements.

“We are pleased to partner with Madison College so that more students can benefit from a business education,” Wisconsin School of Business Deal Vallabh Sambamurthy said in a statement. “These programs will help students launch into meaningful careers.”

The agreement will allow students who earn their associate degree in liberal arts-economics and pre-business or in business management to complete a declaration of intent. If those students meet academic requirements at Madison College and admission requirements to UW-Madison they will be directly admitted to a UW-Madison Online business program.

