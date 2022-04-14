Madison College announces domestic abuse survivor fund

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A new memorial scholarship fund announced at Madison College on Thursday will help domestic abuse survivors.

The scholarship was established in memory of Ismael Sanchez, a well-known advocate for those who had experienced domestic violence or sexual assault in the Madison area.

“While the college’s work to develop and offer a network of services and supports in conjunction with important community resources, the truth is more can be done,” Madison College President Dr. Jack Daniels said. “This scholarship addresses a very important piece of this work, as finances are often a critical block to victims leaving their abusers and reclaiming their lives.”

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, retired sheriff Dave Mahoney and representatives from the Rape Crisis Center were on hand for the scholarship’s launch.

