Madison coffee shop to temporarily close
MADISON, Wis. — An east side Madison coffee cafe says it will temporarily close amid the pandemic.
According to a Facebook post, Cool Beans Coffee Cafe said it finds current restrictions and effects of the coronavirus leaving it with no choice but to close for the meantime.
“We look forward to life getting back to normal, whenever that may be, allowing us to serve you and the community to the same capacity we have always enjoyed doing,” the post said.
The news came a day before Colectivo Coffee announced it will temporarily close its location on the Capitol Square.
