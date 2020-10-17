Madison coffee shop to temporarily close

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FreeImages.com/Michał Pietrzyk Coffee (Worst) -- Coffee contains caffeine, which is a central nervous stimulant. And although some may have higher caffeine tolerance levels, it's best just to skip the java, especially late in the day.

MADISON, Wis. — An east side Madison coffee cafe says it will temporarily close amid the pandemic.

According to a Facebook post, Cool Beans Coffee Cafe said it finds current restrictions and effects of the coronavirus leaving it with no choice but to close for the meantime.

Hi friends. Hope you're all doing well through the continued reality we find ourselves in. Despite the generous… Posted by Cool Beans Coffee Cafe on Thursday, October 15, 2020

“We look forward to life getting back to normal, whenever that may be, allowing us to serve you and the community to the same capacity we have always enjoyed doing,” the post said.

The news came a day before Colectivo Coffee announced it will temporarily close its location on the Capitol Square.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.