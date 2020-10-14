Madison coffee shop broken into and stolen from, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to a non-residential burglary at Porter Coffee after two college students discovered a burning safe.

The Madison Fire Department put out the fire, after which the police discovered that the safe had been pried open as well.

Officers went to Porter Coffee after connecting it to the burning safe and discovered that the front door had been forced open.

Police say that an employee later told them that electronics, such as a laptop computer, were missing from the store as well. Additionally, a worker from a nearby construction site told police that a crowbar from the site was missing.

Who was involved in the non-residential burglary is not yet known at this time.

