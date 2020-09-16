Madison clerks mailed out more than 20K absentee ballots on Tuesday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison City Clerk’s Office mailed out more than 20,000 absentee ballots on Tuesday.

In a tweet shared Wednesday morning, the Clerk’s Office said workers are hoping to beat that record on Wednesday.

The mail room told us this morning: over 20,000 absentee ballots were sent out for @CityofMadison voters yesterday! Hoping we can beat that record today!#MadisonVotes2020 #vote #elections2020 #VoteByMail — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) September 16, 2020

More than 1,850 clerks in municipalities big and small are working to meet a Thursday deadline in state law to mail ballots to the more than 1 million voters who’ve requested them so far. Clerks also face a Saturday deadline in federal law to send ballots to military and overseas voters.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the Green Party’s presidential candidate would not be allowed on this year’s ballot. That decision finally allowed clerks around the state to start sending out the proper ballots to absentee voters.

