Madison city officials hold news conference following violent demonstrations in the city overnight

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl, Fire Chief Steven Davis, and Council President Sheri Carter will meet with the media to discuss the protests that evolved into incidents of violence and destruction in downtown Madison late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

