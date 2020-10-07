Madison City Council to limit MPD’s use of military surplus program under new ordinance

MADISON, Wis. – In a 13-6 decision, alders on Madison’s Common Council voted to limit the Madison Police Department’s use of a federal military surplus program.

Known as the 1033 program, police departments throughout the nation are able to get military surplus items for just the cost of shipping. While it’s been criticized for militarizing local police, Interim Chief Vic Wahl says MPD has used the program responsibly.

“Over the last couple of years, we were able to get a decent supply of N95 masks through the program,” he said. “That really has allowed us to operate and function during a pandemic this year.”

Over the summer, several Madison Alders backed a plan that involved Madison Police cutting ties with the program entirely. However, they learned, that would end up costing a significant amount of money.

“We have very tight budgets right now,” said Alder Keith Furman of Madison’s 19th District. “My concern with the original ordinance would be that we’d have to start purchasing some of those items rather than getting military surplus.”

Chief Wahl says in addition to N95 masks, the department uses the 1033 program to get things like jackets, flashlights and first aid kits.

“I don’t think anyone would be surprised that a police department would want or need to have to do our jobs,” he said.

Under the new ordinance, Wahl and the rest of MPD would be limited from using the program for getting things like bayonets, tear gas, grenade launchers, weaponized drones and more.

“I’m comfortable with what the final product was,” Wahl said. “I think it strikes a good balance… I don’t think it’s going to prevent us from getting things we need to do our jobs.”

In addition to limiting items MPD is able to ask for, the ordinance also limits the value of items the department can get. If something is valued at more than $50,000, Madison City Council members will have the opportunity to approve or decline the item. Additionally, Furman says twice a year, the department is responsible for providing a list of everything it obtained through the 1033 program. He says the city council will have the authority to order the department to send anything back.

“I think it’s important to recognize we are not going to change everything overnight,” he said. “We do understand things need to be different. We need to really think differently about how we’re doing things and take steps on many different issues related to public safety. I think last night was one of those examples.”

