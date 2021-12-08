Madison city council bans cat declawing

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban declawing cats within the city.

The ordinance, introduced in September, drew support from a number of groups, including the Madison Cat Project and the Humane Society of the United States.

Alder Lindsay Lemmer, who introduced the legislation, told the council Tuesday she wanted to bring it forward “because declawing is an outdated and cruel and inhumane practice.”

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Lemmer said she was “overjoyed” by the council’s decision.

“Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state​ and join the numerous cities throughout the country that have already banned this archaic practice,” she said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.