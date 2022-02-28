Madison church prays for peace in eastern Europe

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A church with ties to the local Ukrainian community is praying for peace in eastern Europe.

Fr. Gregory Jensen with Ss. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church says his congregation is a diverse population including Ukrainians and Russians. He says while some people are upset and sad, people should try to stay hopeful and loving.

Father Jenson also wants people to draw a distinction between Vladimir Putin’s policies and Russian individuals.

The church’s congregation is hosting a special service to pray for Ukraine Monday night on Madison’s east side.

If you are interested in donating to this cause, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of USA and other International Orthodox Christian Charities are accepting donations towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.