Madison Chocolate Shoppe to celebrate new Atwood Avenue location opening with free ice cream

Free single scoops will be available Friday from 2-9 p.m.
gummy bears whipped cream cherry on blue moon ice cream
Photo by Amy Stocklein
Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.

Madison Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. is opening its doors Friday to a brand-new ice cream shop at 2322 Atwood Ave.

According to a release, the new shop will have 36 ice cream flavors, and starting Saturday, Chocolate Shoppe will serve shakes, floats, sundaes, handmade cakes and more.

Chocolate Shoppe announced it would open a new location in January. The company formerly had a walk-up shop on Atwood Avenue, but the building was purchased by new owners. Unlike the previous seasonal location, the new Atwood shop will be open year-round.

To celebrate the first day of business, Madison Chocolate Shoppe will be giving away free single ice cream scoops from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

