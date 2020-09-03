Madison Chocolate Shoppe to celebrate new Atwood Avenue location opening with free ice cream

Free single scoops will be available Friday from 2-9 p.m.

Photo by Amy Stocklein Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.

Madison Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. is opening its doors Friday to a brand-new ice cream shop at 2322 Atwood Ave.

According to a release, the new shop will have 36 ice cream flavors, and starting Saturday, Chocolate Shoppe will serve shakes, floats, sundaes, handmade cakes and more.

Chocolate Shoppe announced it would open a new location in January. The company formerly had a walk-up shop on Atwood Avenue, but the building was purchased by new owners. Unlike the previous seasonal location, the new Atwood shop will be open year-round.

To celebrate the first day of business, Madison Chocolate Shoppe will be giving away free single ice cream scoops from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

