Best Chocolate | Silver Winner

Best Artisan Food Product | Bronze Winner

Madison Chocolate Co. was voted Best of Madison silver for chocolate, and bronze for best artisan food product. Spoil yourself and someone you love with our fine flavored chocolates, caramels, single-origin coffees and delicious treats, all made in a dedicated gluten-free facility and served in a lush cafe.

729 Glenway St, 286-1154, madisonchocolate.com

