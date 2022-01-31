Madison Children’s Museum hosts vaccine clinic Monday until 7 p.m.

by Kyle Jones

(Photo courtesy of Madison Children's Museum)

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday until 7 p.m.

Families can get children ages 5-11 vaccinated with a Pfizer vaccine, and adults in need of a vaccine or booster shot can get theirs too.

After getting their shot, children will get free playtime on the museum’s second floor. Admission to the museum will also be free to anyone getting vaccinated.

You can register online at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. Free parking is available at Urban Land Interests’ ramp on Pinckney Street.

