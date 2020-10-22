Madison Children’s Museum fundraising for new outdoor space

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has started a fundraiser to raise money for a new outdoor space.

Organizers said they platoon demolishing their defunct parking lot that sits near Dayton Street.

The 10,000-square foot space will be used for outdoor activities as an extension of the museum.

Museum president Deb Gilpin said it is a space they had plans for before the pandemic, but will be even more fitting and meaningful now.

“For us,” Gilpin told News 3 Now, “getting kids to play together again is something, but for the community see that children and families are coming together again; it’s going to be really important for the rebuilding of an active downtown.”

The museum has been closed since March 13 due to the pandemic.

Gilpin said the museum’s fundraising goal is $4 million — a total they hope to meet by June 30, 2021, with plans to open the space in May.

