Madison chef, restaurant selected as James Beard Foundation Award semifinalists

Daniel Bonanno is a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Midwest category.

The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards Wednesday with Daniel Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat and L’Etoile making the list.

The James Beard Foundation’s awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the U.S. food industry. Established in 1991, the awards select semifinalists each year and those semifinalists are narrowed down to nominees with one individual or business winning each award.

Bonanno, who was selected as Chef of the Year in 2017 by Madison Magazine, was been previously selected as a semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category in 2013. A Pig in a Fur Coat opened in 2012 by Bonnie Arent, Bonanno and Jonathan Huttsell with Bonanno at the helm of the kitchen. The restaurant specializes in Mediterranean-inspired comfort food. The team also owns nearby Alimentari, an Italian deli that opened in 2018.

This year, Bonanno received a nod in the Best Chef: Midwest category, which also includes five other Wisconsin chefs and teams: Viroqua’s Mary Kastman of Driftless Cafe and Milwaukee’s Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat, Karen Bell of Bavette La Boucherie, Gregory Léon of Amalinda, and Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite of EsterEv.

In addition to Bonanno, L’Etoile received a nod in the Outstanding Wine Program category. Michael Kwas is L’Etoile’s wine director. L’Etoile, which is owned by Tory Miller, is the only Wisconsin restaurant in consideration for the award.

Previously, L’Etoile was a semifinalist in this category in 2013. Miller and former chef/owner Odessa Piper have won Best Chef: Midwest for their work at L’Etoile. L’Etoile was also considered for Outstanding Restaurant in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to the two Madison semifinalists, there were numerous other Wisconsin chefs and businesses up for James Beard Foundation awards — Joe Muench of Milwaukee’s Black Shoe Hospitality in Outstanding Restaurateur; Kyle Knall of Milwaukee’s Birch in Outstanding Chef; Odd Duck in Milwaukee in Outstanding Restaurant; Sanford in Milwaukee in Outstanding Hospitality; Goodkind in Milwaukee in Outstanding Bar Program; and Nicolas Blouin of Kohler’s Destination Kohler in Outstanding Pastry Chef.

The nominees will be announced April 27.