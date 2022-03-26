Madison Capitols skating toward more team history with eyes on playoffs

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — At the beginning of the Madison Capitols season, it was all about getting better. But as the wins started to rack up, the Capitols realized they were skating toward franchise history.

“Tom (Upton) started bringing it up in front of the team, and we kind of were like, okay, let’s go do this,” Capitols forward Reid Pabich said.

After earning their 26th win, the MadCaps quickly turned the focus to another franchise first: making the playoffs.

“I’m a hometown kid, it’s just awesome to have these goals starting to get reached and winning games. Just awesome all over,” Pabich said.

With playoff spots still left to be clinched, head coach Tom Upton knows what the team has to do.

“We have to play our game for 60 minutes. We feel like if we can truly play our game, which is a combination of work and skill, we’ve had success a lot this year and those are the nights we have success,” Upton said.

The players are buying in.

“I easily believe we are one of the best teams in this league, and I think once we get to the playoffs we’re going to be a pretty scary team to come across,” Capitols forward Jack Horbach said.

