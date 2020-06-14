Madison candidate for State Assembly accuses opponent of harassment

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison candidate for the State Assembly accused his opponent of harassment in a news release Sunday afternoon.

According to the release, Ald. Samba Baldeh (17th District), a candidate for the State Assembly, accused his opponent Walter Stewart of harassment by slowly driving by his house with two other men and taking photos around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The release said Baldeh went outside and confronted Stewart, who Baldeh said he did not know or recognize, and asked Stewart why he was taking photos of his home.

Baldeh said Stewart made a “nonsensical response” initially before disclosing his identity as Baldeh’s opponent in the 48th Assembly contest.

When asked why he was there, the release said Stewart said that he “just happened to be in the neighborhood, saw his house and decided to take pictures.”

The release said Stewart lives in Maple Bluff, while Baldeh lives four miles from him on the city’s far east side.

Baldeh said he reported the matter to Madison police who said they would follow up in an interview with Stewart.

“As a black man in these times, it is disturbing and unsettling to see three white men slowly drive by one’s home on a Sunday afternoon and take photos,” Baldeh said in the release. “Then when questioned, they had no reason for this strange and potentially threatening behavior. I don’t know Stewart or why he and his “posse” want to photo my home. I hope that the MPD will talk to him and discourage him from continuing this behavior. White folks should understand that as much as they may often fear black men, three white men sitting outside in a car also instills fear and concern for a black family.”

Stewart, who is a Madison-based attorney, did not immediately respond to News 3 Now’s request for a statement.

