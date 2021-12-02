Madison Business Improvement District pushes virtual gift cards for holiday season

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — As part of a continued push to shop local this holiday season, Downtown Madison’s Businesses Improvement District is pushing for area residents to give virtual gift cards this holiday season.

The eGift Cards, which are available for purchase online, can be used year-round at more than 40 Downtown businesses, including shops, restaurants, coffee shops, museums and more.

“Downtown Possibilities eGift Cards are a convenient, fun way to send someone a gift with local flavor,” said Tim Jenquin, operations director at Downtown Madison. “People like supporting our Downtown businesses, too!”

Jenquin said the BID is pushing virtual gift cards to keep money spent on holiday gifts circulating within the Madison community. The gift cards can be sent to the recipient via email, text, or in-person with a printed copy.

A full list of participating businesses is available online.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.