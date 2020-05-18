Madison investigators release attempted burglary video, ask public’s help identifying man

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for help identifying a man seen on home surveillance in connection with an attempted burglary last week.

The Madison Police Department said someone attempted to enter a home and a garage on Old Gate Road at about 12:30 a.m. on May 11.

A surveillance system recorded video of a man who appeared to be wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, gray pants, athletic shoes and gloves, attempting to open a patio door and another door. The 30-second video shows the man attempting to enter both doors in view, then he walks out of frame.

While the home and garage were locked, a car parked in the driveway was not, police said. The man got into it, but it didn’t appear anything was stolen.

Burglary investigators want to identify the man and asked anyone with information on his identity to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.