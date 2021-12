Madison breaks record for warmest December day ever recorded

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — December 15, 2021 is now the warmest December day ever recorded in Madison.

Readings at the Dane County Regional Airport measured 68 degrees Wednesday, breaking the record of 65 degrees previously set in 2012.

Temperatures blew past Madison’s previous record high for December 15 early on Wednesday, reaching 53 degrees at 8:56 a.m. The previous record for December 15 was set in 2011.

At 8:56 this morning, Madison, WI reached 53°, breaking the record high for this date of 52° set back in 2011. We'll warm up to 64° this afternoon. The warmest temperature ever recorded in December in Madison is 65°, set in 2012. The last blizzard in Madison was 17 days later — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) December 15, 2021

The record-high temperatures also bring unusual-for-December severe weather threats, including some areas that could see 75 mph to 80 mph winds. Some areas of Iowa and southern Minnesota could also see tornadoes.

