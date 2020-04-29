Madison Boats to open in May with sterilization plan in place

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Nikki Hansen Wingra Boats

MADISON, Wis. — Boat rentals are now permitted according to Gov. Tony Evers’ Executive Order No. 34. With that announcement, Madison Boats is opening for the season in May.

According to its newsletter, boat rentals will be available online from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wingra Boats will open May 9. Brittingham Boats will open May 14. Marshall Boats will open May 21.

In anticipation of opening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Boats has established a sterilizing plan. They will be cleaning every boat and paddle after use.

Rentals have been moved online and they will be limiting the number of people who can go out.

Staff members will be wearing masks and/or face shields. They will also have touchless hand-washing stations.

Memberships for unlimited access will be available and rentals should be able for rent next week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments