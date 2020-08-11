Madison Black Restaurant Week to feature more than 30 local food businesses

The event on Aug. 16-Aug. 23 will honor Ms. Milele Chikasa Anana.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Eric Tadsen Dorowot from Buraka

More than 30 restaurants, food carts, caterers and specialty food businesses will honor the legacy of Milele Chikasa Anana, known as Ms. Milele, during the fifth annual Madison Black Restaurant Week.

Black Restaurant Week, which will take place Aug. 16 through Aug. 23, was pioneered by Anana in 2016, a release says. The event aims to increase visibility and patronage of Black-owned businesses in Dane County. Anana passed away in May at 86-years-old.

“Ms. Milele’s life’s work was to empower Black businesses and creating Black Restaurant Week was something she was very proud of,” Madison Black Chamber President Camille Carter says. “The same characteristics she displayed, including passion, dedication and integrity, I see in our local black restaurants.”

Due to the coronavirus, the Black Chamber of Commerce launched an online store and app called Marketplace BRW. The app, which launches Aug. 16, will allow customers to preorder items from participating businesses. Preorder sales will be allowed through Aug. 19.

Those who preorder can pick-up orders from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 23 at FEED Kitchens. They are also planning a Strolling Walk Up & To-Go Jamboree Taste from 2-5 p.m. at FEED Kitchens on Aug. 23. Caterers and food carts will have $5 entrees.

“Due to the current circumstances, locals will find that we’ve made several enhancements to Black Restaurant Week so they can still enjoy a full experience of Black culture, cuisine and talents of numerous Black-owned businesses, but in a safe and socially responsible manner,” Carter says.

Participating restaurants include Buraka, Marie’s Soul Food, Savi Cafe & Catering, McGee’s Chicken, David’s Jamaican Cuisine, Falbo Bros Pizza, Kingdom Restaurant and BP Smokehouse. Food trucks participating are Cafe Costa Rica, JD’s Soul Food, Pa Pa’s BBQ, Rib Masters, Sista’s Chicken & Fish and Teekela Sunrise. For dessert, CocoVaa Chocolatier, Miss Ella’s Cake Bar, Mo’ Betta Butter Cookies, Sweets by Sweet and Valice’s Sweet Potato Pies & Cakes are participating. The caterers participating are Just Veggiez, Keur Fatou Catering, Kipp’s Cuisine, La Casserole, Les Delices de Awa, Melly Mel’s, PJ’s Sould Food, Reuben’s Smoked Meats and Tilly’s Jerk Snack Shop. Additional participants are Artemis Provisions & Cheese, Ernie’s Kick Sauce, Off the Block Salsa and Frozen Pizza and South Madison Farmers’ Market. Read about some of these businesses here.

The Black Chamber of Commerce recommends visiting the businesses’ websites and Facebook pages for menus, hours and information about dine-in, takeout and delivery.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments