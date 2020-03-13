Madison bishop says Catholics not obligated to attend mass amid COVID-19 outbreak

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — In a letter to parishioners, a Diocese of Madison bishop wrote that Catholics don’t need to attend Sunday masses in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,. though they’ll still have mass for those who want or can attend.

In the letter dated Thursday, Bishop Donald J. Hying said that while attending mass is a “serious obligation,” those how can’t attend because of illness or other grave reasons are not bound by the obligation.

“I am issuing a decree, dispensing everyone in the Diocese of Madison from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation until further notice from me,” Hying wrote. “This means that all Catholics are permitted to miss Mass on Sundays for the foreseeable future, without being concerned that they are neglecting their minimal duties to assist at Mass.”

Hying also referenced the Wisconsin Department of Health’s recommendation to avoid large community gatherings, including large intergenerational getherings.

“We encourage the elderly and those who are immunocompromised not to attend Mass,” Hying said.

Read the bishop’s letter

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments