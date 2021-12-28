Madison, Beloit to begin Christmas tree collection next week

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – With the holidays winding down, the Madison Street Division is giving residents a chance to dispose of old Christmas trees.

The first round of collection will begin on January 3, and the second round will begin on January 18.

Only trees are eligible for collection. Wreaths, garlands, and boughs are not allowed and should be thrown in the trash.

Residents should follow these guidelines when setting out a tree:

Remove all tree stands, metal or wood

Remove decorations

Remove any tree bags or other foreign objects

Trees should be placed on the road’s edge. For Round One, trees should be placed outside by 6:30 a.m. on January 3.

These trees will be collected between the 3rd and 14th.

For Round Two, trees should be placed outside by 6:30 a.m. on January 18. These trees will be collected between the 18th and 28th.

Residents can also drop trees off at two sites, 1501 W. Badger Ave. and 4602 Sycamore Ave. The sites are from open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Trees can also be donated to Olbrich Park starting January 2. A local artist will use the trees to build a labyrinth in the park. Donations will be accepted until January 29 or when the artist has enough material.

The City of Beloit will also begin tree collection on January 3, running through January 14.

Trees can be placed curbside at 6 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day.

All lights, stands, bags, garlands, and ornaments must be removed.

Trees can also be dropped off at the Recycling Drop Off Center starting January 8.

