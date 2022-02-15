Madison BCycle to return next month, add more bikes

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison BCycle is coming back next month, with more e-bikes than ever before.

The bikes will be back on the streets starting March 15, the company announced Tuesday.

Madison BCycle added nine stations last year, and plan to add another eight by the time the bikes return.

“Our goal this year and for the next few years to come, is to continue to meet people where they are,” general manager Helen Bradley said. “By creating a more wide-reaching bike share program, we can help generate a greater impact.”

The company will also add 75 new bikes to its fleet and increased ride times for Annual and Monthly members from 60 to 90 minutes per trip.

The Annual membership cost will rise from $120 to $135 and the Monthly membership cost will rise from $20 to $30 beginning on March 15.

