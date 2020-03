Madison BCycle returns this weekend

(Photo courtesy of BCycle)

MADISON, Wis. — Madison BCycle returns Sunday after winter hibernation.

According to a release, Madison BCycle will be adding 100 more e-bikes to its fleet in 2020. This brings it up to 405 electric bikes.

Last year BCycle became the first city in the country to have an electric fleet of rideshare bicycles.

