Madison BCycle reopening March 15

MADISON, Wis. — Madison BCycle is returning to the Isthmus later this month.

The rideshare electric bike program will reopen for its 11th year on March 15.

According to a news release, Madison BCycle plans to expand its fleet by adding 100 electric-assist bikes and at least five new stations in 2021.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Madison BCycle will also have new community outreach programs, rider appreciation days and a new Art Bike program.

In an effort to keep people safe, officials said Madison BCycle will also continue implementing COVID-19 safety protocols that were introduced last March, including spraying touchpoints on e-bikes and stations with sanitizer, wearing face coverings, and sharing information on its social media platforms with tips on how to stay safe.

“Our team was really proactive last year to ensure we could keep e-bikes available,” said Operations Manager Erik Elmer in a statement. “We saw some bike share systems around the country temporarily shutting down because of safety concerns, so we knew that to keep Madison BCycle available as a safe and viable public transportation option for people, we all had to play our part in keeping our team and riders safe.”

