Madison BCycle makes their E-bikes free on Election Day

Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Madison BCycle will make day passes for their e-bikes free on Nov. 3 in an initiative to help voters get to and from polls.

A Madison BCycle day pass gives riders access to unlimited 60 minute trips for 24 hours from their first ride. Rides over 60 minutes are subject to $3/30 minutes usage fees.

“Making e-bikes free for use on November 3rd is a way for us help voters make sure transportation issues are

one less obstacle on election day,” said Madison BCycle General Manager Helen.

Riders can access the passes at the kiosk with promo code “110320,” madison.bcycle.com and on the BCycle mobile app with the code “VOTE2020”.

Voters can find their nearest BCycle station on the BCycle website or app and their nearest polling place at https://www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/where-do-i-vote/.

