Madison BBQ restaurant donates to first responders

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A Barbecue restaurant on Madison’s north side is doing something good for first responders.

Thanks to customer donations, Beef Butter BBQ has delivered several hundred meals to St. Mary’s hospital, plus police and fire departments in Madison and Maple Bluff.

“We were just inspired by all the stories we’ve seen on your channel about first responders and how they’ve had to respond to the COVID-19 situation,” said owner Patrick Riha. “It’s unbelievable how our customers responded.”

A $10 donation can sponsor one barbecue pulled pork or smoked chicken meal.

“We know how health care workers are: they can’t eat right away or they have to eat on the run, so these are microwavable and reusable containers so they can eat on-the-go and at their leisure,” said Riha.

If you’d like to sponsor a meal, you can make a donation here. Scroll down to the section that says “Donate a Beef Butter BBQ Meal to First Responders.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments