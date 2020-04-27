Madison BBQ restaurant broke into, police say

Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after someone broke into the Beef Butter BBQ restaurant on the city’s north side.

The restaurant is located at 3001 N. Sherman Ave. Officers were called to the area just after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning, according to Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Officers checking the area found some stolen items outside of a nearby business, DeSpain said.

The Madison Police Department is checking video surveillance for potential leads.

