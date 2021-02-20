Madison-based Women in Aviation chapter mourns death of founding member, Janesville crash victim

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison-based Women in Aviation Four Lakes Chapter is mourning the death Friday night of one of its founding members, who was one of the victims in Tuesday’s deadly plane crash in Janesville.

“We mourn the tragic loss of a young pilot whose life was cut far too short this week,” the group’s Facebook post reads. “Remington Viney was a founding member of our chapter. She embodied all that is great about aviation and our local aviation community. She was an inspiring pilot, an instructor, a leader and a lover of aviation in all forms. Unfortunately a tragic aviation accident took her from us. Her humble nature drew us to her and that quiet spark within kept us with her. You will be deeply missed, Remington. We loved you dearly. Blue skies and tailwinds forever.”

Authorities identified the two victims Friday night. Tanner Byholm, 25, of Glidden, and Remington Viney, 26, of Kimberly, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Rock County medical examiner.

According to a 2016 article in Wisconsin Life shared by the group, Viney started pursuing aviation while in high school and joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard in 2013. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2017 and also attended Madison College from 2012-2014.

